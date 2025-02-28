Wexford's rural roads 'disintegrating' with €194m needed to restore network

Wexford's rural road network is 'disintegrating', with 28% of the county's roads deemed to be in poor condition.

A technical analysis carried out by Wexford County Council found €194m is needed for the network to be brought up to scratch.

Wicklow-Wexford Sinn Féin TD Fionntáin Ó Suilleabheain has called on the Transport Minister to allocate emergency funding.

He says drivers are swerving on rural roads in Wexford due to pot-holes, which have become a major road safety issue.

"Large sections of County Wexford's rural roads network are disintegrating before our eyes, especially so, after the recent spell of bad weather.

"I am calling on the Minister for Transport, Darragh O'Brien, to immediately intervene with emergency funding so we can resurface and even re-build stretches of road that are just getting patched at present.

"Some chippings and tar act like a plaster on a very short term basis but don't address the underlying problem."

"15% on average of the state's roads are in poor condition. However, in Wexford the figure is 28%.

"The roads in this county have been left behind for 30 years, and a technical analysis done by Wexford County Council saw that €194 million is what’s needed to bring our roads up to standard. The Local Authority simply cannot bridge the gap with its own resources.

"I've asked the Minister to base funding on a county's roads condition instead of road length, but the ridiculous response I received was that it might disincentivise county councils from improving bad roads. This is nonsensical and I won't be letting it rest until we see progress," Deputy Ó Suilleabheain says.

