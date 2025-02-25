Woman Dead After 'Serious Incident' Onboard Ferry at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman following an incident on board a passenger ferry en route to Rosslare, Co. Wexford this evening, Tuesday, 25th February 2025.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5:00pm and embarked the ship which is currently docked at Rosslare Harbour.

A woman was later pronounced deceased and her body remains at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have since been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and a Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provide support and information to the deceased’s family.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...

