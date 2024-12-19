Woman found dead at house in Gorey

A woman's been found dead at a house in Gorey in county Wexford.

She was found unresponsive when Gardaí and emergency services were called to a home in the Baile Eoghain area of Gorey in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

