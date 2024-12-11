Play Button
Woman who died in New Ross crash named locally

Image: RIP.ie
The woman who died after she was struck by a car near New Ross on Sunday has been named locally.

Anita Bolger from New Ross died following the collision on the N25 bypass at Stokestown on Sunday evening.

Her funeral mass will take place at St. Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross, tomorrow, Thursday at 10am, followed by private cremation.

Her death notice reads, she will be missed by many family and friends, including her dad Paddy, son Dylan and siblings Kevin and Louise.

