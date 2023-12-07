Be a seXXXy Secret Santa this Christmas! Win a voucher from an Irish adult store

Christmas is a time to spread the joy; and what better gift to give your partner than one tailored for their pleasure?

Every Friday in the run up to Christmas, Beat's Michelle is asking you to be a seXXXy Secret Santa and win a voucher for one of Ireland's premium adult stores.

Beat has partnered with Lace and Tassels, a premium sexual wellness brand owned by Irish woman Vannpyra Wynters. On Friday December 8th and Friday December 15th Michelle is giving away a €50 voucher for Lace and Tassels, allowing you to choose from a whole host of alluring gifts, like their We Vibe Wand (above) or their Fifty Shades of Grey inspired collar and leash set.

Then on Friday December 22nd, Michelle is giving you the chance to win a €100 voucher for PlayBlue, another leading Irish adult store, offering a range of products for your sexual wellness as well as lingerie for all genders.

Gift Toy packs are the absolute perfect Christmas gift.https://t.co/viJXnxwnRP — PlayBlue (@PlayBlueIE) December 1, 2023

Want to be a seXXXy Secret Santa this Christmas? Listen to Bring the Beat with Michelle Heffernan this Friday from 11 am and you could nab a voucher for some premium adult fun.

Competition open to persons aged 17 and over. For full Ts & Cs on vouchers and products available visit Lace and Tassels or Play Blue.

Want to try a sex toy but not sure where to start? Try Beat's award winning sex education podcast Let's Talk about Gnéas, and listen to a podcast episode all about foreplay.