Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

Be a seXXXy Secret Santa this Christmas! Win a voucher from an Irish adult store

Be a seXXXy Secret Santa this Christmas! Win a voucher from an Irish adult store
Image: Dainis Graveris Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Christmas is a time to spread the joy; and what better gift to give your partner than one tailored for their pleasure?

Every Friday in the run up to Christmas, Beat's Michelle is asking you to be a seXXXy Secret Santa and win a voucher for one of Ireland's premium adult stores.

vibrating wand

The We Vibe Wand is suitable for all genders

Advertisement

Beat has partnered with Lace and Tassels, a premium sexual wellness brand owned by Irish woman Vannpyra Wynters. On Friday December 8th and Friday December 15th Michelle is giving away a €50 voucher for Lace and Tassels, allowing you to choose from a whole host of alluring gifts, like their We Vibe Wand (above) or their Fifty Shades of Grey inspired collar and leash set.

Then on Friday December 22nd, Michelle is giving you the chance to win a €100 voucher for PlayBlue, another leading Irish adult store, offering a range of products for your sexual wellness as well as lingerie for all genders.

Advertisement

Want to be a seXXXy Secret Santa this Christmas? Listen to Bring the Beat with Michelle Heffernan this Friday from 11 am and you could nab a voucher for some premium adult fun.

Competition open to persons aged 17 and over. For full Ts & Cs on vouchers and products available visit Lace and Tassels or Play Blue.

Want to try a sex toy but not sure where to start? Try Beat's award winning sex education podcast Let's Talk about Gnéas, and listen to a podcast episode all about foreplay.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

First acts announced for All Together Now 2024

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Housing schemes needed to get young people on property ladder, says construction group

 By Beat News
Sport 3

GAA star who schooled in Tipperary suddenly dies while out for a run

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement