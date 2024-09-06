How does Beat Breakfast LIVE from YOUR home sound?

This summer, we brought Beat Breakfast on the road, visiting some amazing communities and groups!

For our final trip we want to broadcast from The Beast at YOUR HOME!

On Tuesday, September 17th, we'll be visiting one South East family for Breakfast!

Advertisement

Not only that, we'll also have €1,000 to give to a local charity or community group of your choosing.

If you wanna wake up with the Beat Breakfast team APPLY HERE!

Beat Breakfast at Yours in co-funded by Comisiun na Meán.

Advertisement

T&C's