Get FREE FUEL with the Friday Fuel Fairy!

Beat’s Friday Fuel Fairy is BACK ….AND they’re heading on a South east roadtrip all thanks to The Pantry!

You can get your coffee fix for those long journeys at The Pantry, Wexford town, Rosslare, Ennisecorthy, Waterford city, and their brand new restuarant in MacDonagh junction, Kilkenny!

The friday Fuel Fairy is gonna be hitting service stations in a different county each week, with plenty of cash and fuelling up the tanks of Beat listeners!

Keep your eyes pealed for them for the next FIVE Fridays!

Advertisement

You must say “Fuel me up, Beat” to our fairy AND post a pic with them to your socials to bag the fuel!!