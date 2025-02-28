Play Button
Win

I'm Sorry, Take Me To Gracie

I'm Sorry, Take Me To Gracie
Newsroom
Newsroom
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

We want to send you and a friend to Gracie Abrams's SOLD OUT 3Arena gig in Dublin on Monday March 10th.

ENTRY OPENS MONDAY 3 MARCH

The Prize

€200.00 Travel allowance for winner and guest to travel to Dublin

Overnight accommodation for two people at the 4 star Gibson Hotel on Monday 10th March 2025
Dinner for two people at the hotel’s Coda Restaurant before the gig on Monday 10th March 2025
2x Tickets to see Gracie Abrams at 3 Arena on Monday 10th March 2025
Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant on the morning of check out on Tuesday 11th March 2025

T&Cs

Entrants must be 18 years or over
Live in Ireland
Have not won a prize valued at 500 or more on any Bauer Ireland competition in the last six months.
You're playing across the GoLoud Network of stations

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

SSE Airtricity inceasing bills from April

 By Beat News
News 2

15,286 people registered as homeless in January

 By Dayna Kearney
Life 3

Top Irish baby names of 2024 revealed

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement