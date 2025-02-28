I'm Sorry, Take Me To Gracie

We want to send you and a friend to Gracie Abrams's SOLD OUT 3Arena gig in Dublin on Monday March 10th.

ENTRY OPENS MONDAY 3 MARCH

The Prize

€200.00 Travel allowance for winner and guest to travel to Dublin

Overnight accommodation for two people at the 4 star Gibson Hotel on Monday 10th March 2025

Dinner for two people at the hotel’s Coda Restaurant before the gig on Monday 10th March 2025

2x Tickets to see Gracie Abrams at 3 Arena on Monday 10th March 2025

Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant on the morning of check out on Tuesday 11th March 2025

T&Cs

Entrants must be 18 years or over

Live in Ireland

Have not won a prize valued at € 500 or more on any Bauer Ireland competition in the last six months.

