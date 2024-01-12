NOMINATE for Tonstix Lollipop Person of the Year!

Nominate your Lollipop Person HERE!

About Tonstix

Tonstix is an innovative all-natural child friendly honey jelly pop that comforts through sore throats and coughs. They are 100% medicinal free and are packed with all the goodness of honey. The unique combination of honey and jelly dissolves in the mouth, naturally coating your little one's throat. Tonstix soothe some of life's little pains and irritations and provide a moment of fun. Tonstix recognise that sometimes what's good for us doesn't always taste great, so their exciting flavours are more like a treat than a medication.

They are made of 5 natural ingredients and include vitamin C and Zinc, which are known to support healthy functioning of the immune system.

Tonstix Lollipop Person of the Year

All kids love their Lollipop Person!

So, we're on the hunt to find the south east's Tonstix Lollipop Person of the Year!

This award is a way of recognising the wonderful job the school traffic wardens do every day to make our roads safe for children.

We'll select 5 finalists (one person from each county).

They'll go to a public vote, and the overall winner crowned Tonstix Lollipop Person of they Year will receive a €1,000 Cassidy Travel voucher PLUS €1,000 for their school.

The winner will be announced on Beat Breakfast with Niall and Sho on January 26th and we'll even broadcast live from their school in The Beast!

Each runner will not be going away empty handed. They'll each bag a €150 One4All voucher.