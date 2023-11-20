Play Button
Nominate someone deserving for Feel Good Friday!

Claire Rowe
Beat is bringing back Feel Good Friday for ONE DAY ONLY!

163,000 of you keep us company EVERY WEEK, and we want to give something back to one special listener on December 1st!

If you have someone in your life that you think is deserving of a very special surprise from Beat, someone who deserves an amazing treat for all they do for others, then nominate them below!

On December 1st, Beat Breakfast will broadcast LIVE from The Beast in a location close to our very deserving winner... during the show they'll surprise them LIVE on air and announce their prize, specially tailored to them!

