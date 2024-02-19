Seize the Leap Day!

It’s a leap year – meaning, we have an extra 24 hours this month!!!!

We think you should spend that day doing something amazing so we’ve teamed up BYD Waterford and BYD Wexford, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric cars – to give one listener their dream day worth TWO GRAND on February 29th.

On a different show every day this week, we’ll ask listeners to text or voicenote in telling us what their dream day would be – the crazier, and more unusual, the better!!

Our daily favourite will qualify and our judges will select the overall winner next week, delivering their dream day for them and a friend on February 29th – they’ll even be escorted for the day in a very sexy, BYD Seal!!!

The winner must be available on leap day to experience their prize!

Lock in to Beat all this week to WIN!

T&C's

The winner of this competition and the person who accompanies them on February 29th must be over 18.

The winner must be available to avail of their prize on February 29th.