1. Take time to exercise.

Some see holidaying as an escape from the monotony of daily life, but there’s no need to think of it that way! Exercise can help increase serotonin, boost energy levels and reduce jet lag. Holidaying is an opportunity to make exercise fun by simply adding a new sunny backdrop to your daily regime.

2. Airbnb it:

Packing the family into one tiny hotel room may seem nice and cosy, but it also means that the bathroom is the only escape from your children and significant other. And let’s just say that a shower tub isn’t ideal for a snooze. So why not dig out some me time for yourself and hire a property out that’s the same size or even bigger than your own home? Imagine the peace you’ll have!

3. Don’t leave it until the last minute:

You’ve missed your flight? Nightmare! Look, everyone knows that airport-bound traffic is as stressful as it gets, especially now that the M50 resembles a carpark more and more of late. So, the next time you’re flying, add 20 minutes to the time it would usually take to accomplish any action for each child travelling. That gives you plenty of time to check out that duty-free. Not that you’re going to buy anything there – sure it’s cheaper in town!

4. Let them get arty:

Your creative kids love everything messy. But paint and markers aren’t exactly hotel room or Airbnb-friendly so swap those for an option that has a little less destructive potential. Try washable markers that wash off most surfaces, including walls. So, with the kids sorted why not enjoy at least one uninterrupted meal?

5. Take turns bringing the kids off:

There’s no written rule saying that every family member has to be present all the time. Why not offer to cover brekkie and morning duty while your significant other takes the kids off for the afternoon?

6. Pack tonnes of toys: Yes, we know air carrier baggage restrictions are a bit of a pain these days, but pack some Lego or whatever your little ones are into and take some time out to breathe… better?

7. Chill out:

The obvious one. Swimming can sometimes end up being a luxury on hols, so that 10-minute shower you take as your partner watches the kids is a prime opportunity to score some me time. Bring along your favourite aromatherapy lotion, a decent face mask & voila! One relaxed holidaymaker.

