Noughty Beats
Win

Try It on Beat Breakfast with McConnell's Toyota!

Try It on Beat Breakfast with McConnell's Toyota!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
All next week we’re gearing up for the upcoming Rugby World Cup with McConnell’s Toyota, Waterford.

The all new fully electric Toyota BZ4X is now available!

Everyday we’re giving you a chance to score some try’s and bag an Irish Rugby Jersey.

We’ll bring someone on air every day, we’ll ask you 4 rugby based questions.. every correct answer scores you a try (5 points), for every try scored, you also get the chance to answer a bonus question to score the conversion (2 points).

The person with the highest score at the end of the week will win a 65 inch smart TV – perfect to watch and cheer on the boys in green!

