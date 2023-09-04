Unleash Your Beast and bag €1,000!

Play Button
We have unleashed The Beast from Beat!

Our BRAND NEW converted land Rover Defender….. it gives us the power to broadcast from ANYWHERE and bring face numbing bass and chest rumbling vibes everywhere we go!

 

The Beast is on a tour of the South East this week so keep your eyes peeled for it!

So, we want you to Unleash YOUR Beast to bag ONE THOUSAND EURO!

We’re looking for voice notes of your Beast roars.

You'll have a chance to enter every day on Beat Breakfast, Bring the Beat, and Beat Drive.

Book the Beats for your event or business by emailing [email protected].

