Weekend of Winning T+Cs

Weekend of Winning Terms

Running from Friday, October 25th 2024 at 3:04pm (“Start Date”) to Monday, October 28th at 10pm (“End Date”) (“Competition”)

PROMOTER

The promoter of the Competition is Bauer Media Audio Ireland LP (LP3374) acting by its General Partner, Bauer Audio Ireland Limited (701285) in association with Siteridge Limited t/a Red FM (324025) in association with i Radio Limited (423345), in association with WKW FM Ltd (347498) t/a Beat 102-103 all having their registered office at Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2, D02 TD60, Ireland (together, “we”, “us” or “our”).

The Competition is a Go Loud Network Competition, running across the following radio stations: Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West, Red FM iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Off The Ball.

DURATION

The Competition runs from the Start Date to the End Date (“Entry Period”).

Entries received before the Start Date or after the End Date will be invalid but the persons submitting those entries may still be charged and we will have no obligation to refund such charges.

We may make on-air announcements regarding the Competition at any time throughout each day during the broadcast schedule.

The Entry Period is final and is not impacted by the time of broadcast of announcements regarding the Competition, which may be delayed.

HOW TO ENTER AND COSTS

Entrants can enter the Competition by sending an SMS message, starting with the keyword and including the answer to a multiple choice question, both as given on-air, to 57557. If the message does not start with the correct keyword or the SMS message is not sent to the correct number, it will not be entered. Entrants will receive an automated SMS response to their SMS message confirming their entry. The delivery of this message may be delayed at peak times.

Entrants are responsible for all costs associated with entering the Competition. Texts cost €2.50 (from Ireland) plus standard network rate. Entrants must have permission from the bill payer before entering the Competition.

We are not responsible for any network or technical issues an entrant may experience, such as latency of the mobile phone network, which may delay or prevent their participation or cause them to not win the Competition.

THE DRAW AND WINNING THE PRIZE

During the Entry Period, the prize (“Prize”) will be announced on-air.

We may announce the Prize at any time during the Entry Period. We may also advertise the Prize on any websites and social media channels associated with our stations, via SMS marketing messages and via any other medium.

After the closing of the Entry Period, we will conduct a draw, which will involve randomly selecting one entrant from all of the valid entries (“Draw”). To win the Prize, the answer to the multiple choice question must be correct. If an entry that has not answered the multiple choice question correctly is drawn, another Draw will be conducted until an entry with the correct answer is drawn. We will call the winning entrant on the telephone number on which they have entered.

If we are unable to contact the selected entrant within 14 calendar days of the Draw, the selected entrant will forfeit the Prize and we will conduct a second Draw to select a second entrant. The second entrant will then be able to win the Prize in the manner described in these terms. That process will be repeated until a selected entrant can be contacted within 14 calendar days of the relevant Draw.

ENTRANT RESTRICTIONS

The Competition is only open to people aged 18 and over who: (a) have a permanent residential address in the Republic of Ireland; (b) have a bank account registered in the Republic of Ireland in their own name; (c) have a mobile telephone number registered in the Republic of Ireland with a mobile phone network provider in the Republic of Ireland; (d) are not an employee (or immediate family (including live-in partner) of an employee) of ours; and (e) if the Competition has an associated sponsor or commercial partner, are not an employee (or immediate family (including live-in partner) of any employee) of that associated sponsor or commercial partner.

A person may enter a maximum of 12 times in aggregate across all our competitions, including the Competition, during each period from 3pm Friday to 3pm the following Friday. A person’s network provider may also impose limits on their ability to enter our competitions. For these purposes, a person’s first 12 entries (or other lower limit as imposed by a person’s network provider) across all our competitions during each period will be considered the relevant valid entries.

We may offer bonus chances to win as an incentive to enter. These incentives will be communicated via the automated SMS response confirming the entry. Where we operate an incentive, the entry limit may change. We may withdraw bonus chances to win with or without notice for any reason. We have no liability in the event that bonus chances to win cannot be used.

If an entrant has won the equivalent of €500 or more in any competition conducted by us over the 6 months prior to the Start Date, they are not eligible to win the Prize. If such an entrant is selected, that Draw will be void and we may conduct a further Draw (and the entrant will not be entitled to a refund for their entry).

If we become aware, after the Prize has been awarded, that the entrant was in breach of these terms, we may withdraw the Prize from that entrant. If we become aware, after the Prize has been delivered, that the entrant was in breach of these terms, we may request that the entrant repays the value of the Prize to us and, upon receipt of that request, the entrant must promptly do so. In either case, we will have no obligation to conduct a further Draw or award the Prize to any other person.

We may exclude individuals who breach these terms from entering our competitions.

The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that permits any person to enter any competition repeatedly, or make multiple simultaneous entries, is prohibited.

All entrants must enter on their own behalf and may not enter on behalf of anybody else.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Selected entrants will be required to talk to the presenter or programming team live on-air or off-air and the call may be recorded. Due to programming schedules, the call may not be broadcast on all participating radio stations.

By entering the Competition, entrants consent to: (a) being called; (b) their name and location being announced on-air; and (c) their name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of them in connection with the Competition being posted on one or more of the websites and social media channels associated with our stations. We will own any such recording and will store a copy of it for future use by us, which may include promotion.

PRIZE DETAILS

The prize will be a voucher worth €3,500 for a reputable travel agent (as determined by us) plus €500 cash to be transferred by bank transfer. The voucher will be subject to the terms and conditions of the travel agent.

The Prize is non-transferable and non-exchangeable.

We may at our discretion substitute any element of the Prize for a prize of equal or equivalent value. In some circumstances a cash alternative may be offered.

Delivery of the Prize is subject to the winner providing personal identification and such personal details (including bank account details) as we may reasonably require and satisfying our internal compliance checks within 14 calendar days of the Draw. Failure to provide the relevant details and satisfy our internal compliance checks within 14 calendar days of the Draw may result in the Prize being forfeited.

Payment of the cash element of the Prize will be made within fourteen days of us receiving the relevant details.

OUR LIABILITY

Nothing in these terms restricts entrants statutory consumer rights.

We make no representation or warranty in relation to the Competition and the Prize and to the maximum extent permitted by law we shall have no liability in relation to the Prize, its fitness for purpose, merchantability or otherwise. We have no liability for goods or services provided by third parties in connection with the Prize. All implied conditions, warranties and representations are excluded.

GENERAL

If the Competition is unable to run as planned or the Prize cannot be awarded or provided due to any events outside of our reasonable control (including due to technical failures, unauthorised intervention, computer virus, mobile network failure, tampering or fraud), we reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition.

Selected entrants will not be put through to speak on-air if we think they are driving illegally, intoxicated or likely to swear or otherwise offend our listeners. Whilst on air, selected entrants must not use foul language, swear, say or do anything defamatory or illegal or say or do anything that would damage our reputation or the reputation of any of our partners, is offensive or inappropriate or that would cause us, or our listeners, harm. Failure to comply will result in disqualification, and if the entrant has won the Prize, it will be forfeited.

We will only accept entries that comply with these terms and we may disqualify an entrant if we know or suspect that they have breached them. All our decisions relating to the Competition and/or awarding of the Prize are final. No discussions or correspondence with entrants or any other person will be entered into about the operation of the Competition. We may cancel or suspend the Competition or change these terms or the way the Competition is conducted at our discretion.

We may disqualify a person from participation in the Competition (and future competitions) if we reasonably consider that person’s conduct to be contrary to the spirit or intention of the Competition, including because such person is rude or offensive to our staff.

By entering the Competition, entrants agree to be bound be these terms.

DATA PROTECTION

When entering the Competition, entrants are added to our customer database and may receive service-related SMS messages. These messages will be free of charge. Entrants may opt out of receiving such messages at any time by texting: STOP to 57557. This text will be charged as a standard network rate message. Entrants may also opt out of receiving such messages by visiting https://oo.fonix.com/gl and entering their mobile number.

If entrants do not wish to receive any service-related SMS messages, they will need to opt out after each time they re-enter the Competition. Entrants’ personal data will (regardless of whether they opt out) always be used to process their entry.

Our Privacy Policy, which outlines how we process personal data we collect from entrants, is available at https://www.newstalk.com/privacy-policy.

CONTACT DETAILS

Our FAQs can be viewed at https://bauermedia.ie/sms-competitions-faq/.

For support or any queries relating to the Competition, please email [email protected] or write to Weekend of Winning, Bauer Media, Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2 D02 TD60, Ireland.