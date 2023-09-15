WIN an overnight stay with Very Pink Run!

The newly named Very Pink Run is back and bigger than ever for this year with a choice of 3 live events!

The Dublin event will take place on Saturday 30th September in Leopardstown Race course.

The Kilkenny event will take place in Kilkenny Castle Park on Sunday 1st October.

The Cork event will take place in the grounds of MTU on Sunday 8th October.

All events kick off at 12pm.

This year's live events will offer a fun, family, festival style day out, with music, children's entertainment, and food trucks.

If you would rather participate in the Very Pink Run in a virtual sense - anywhere that suits you - you can do this between 30th September and 8th October.

All proceeds from the events will go to Breast Cancer Ireland to fund life saving research, with the goal of transforming this disease into a treatable illness long term.

So gather your tribe and run for the cure.

For registration go to verypinkrun.ie.

Niall and Sho have race registration for you and 3 mates every day next week, and someone will bag an overnight stay at Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

Lock in weekday mornings from 7am to WIN!