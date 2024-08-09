Play Button
Win big money on the Beat Cash Machine!

Jessie Maher
Beat's Cash Machine gives you chances to win life changing amount of cash every day!

How to Enter:

Tune in to Beat every day when our presenters will reveal that days cash machine amount, and make sure to make a note of that number!

Get your entry in by texting BEAT to 57557.

Get your text in before 3 pm and stay close to your phone between 3-4 pm for the Cash Machine call.

Answer within 5 rings, tell us the exact amount in euro AND cent and the money is yours!

Note: It’s €2.50 to play and you have to be over 18 to enter, full terms & conditions are available here.

You are playing across the Go Loud Network of stations.

