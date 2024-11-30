Play Button
Win big money on the Beat Cash Machine!

Win big money on the Beat Cash Machine!
Jessie Maher
Beat's Cash Machine gives you chances to win life changing amount of cash every day!

How to Enter:

Tune in to Beat every day when our presenters will reveal that days cash machine amount, and make sure to make a note of that number!

Get your entry in by texting BEAT to 57557.

Get your text in before 3 pm and stay close to your phone between 3-4 pm for the Cash Machine call.

Answer within 5 rings, tell us the exact amount in euro AND cent and the money is yours!

Note: It’s €2.50 to play and you have to be over 18 to enter, full terms & conditions are available here.

You are playing across the Go Loud Network of stations.

 

Previous winners!

Elaine won €151,000 on December 6th!


Aisling won €200,000 on November 29th!


Jeremy won €175,000 on November 22nd!

Noel won €150,000 on November 15th!


Renata won €100,000 on November 8th!


Lisa won €200,000 on October 25th!

John won €150,000 on October 18th!

Helena won €100,000 on October 11th!

Sinead won €200,000 on September 27th!

 

Mark won €50,365.76 on September 4th!


Shannen won €200,000 on August 30th!

Victor won €150,000 on August 23rd!

