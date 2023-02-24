Play Button
Win CASH on Beat the Bomb with Waterford GAA!

Claire Rowe
All next week on Beat the bomb we’re joining forces with Waterford GAA.

They’re running a draw for the chance to win a whopping €340,000 in cash or a brand new 3 bedroom house.

Just imagine what you can do with all that cash!

If you buy your ticket before midnight on 19th of March you will be also entered into our bonus draw to win €3,000 cash.

You can purchase your ticket at winahousedungarvan.com

We’ve got a €50 cash up for grabs daily and at the end of the week the overall winner will pocket another €100!

18 plus, gamble responsibly, see gamblingcare.ie.

