Play Button
Play Button
Win

Win €1,000 for your community with .ie domains

Win €1,000 for your community with .ie domains
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wanna bag €1,000 for your local community group?

We’ve joined forces with .IE, the national registry for .ie domain names to give you just that!

A .ie website domain is unique to Ireland and for local community groups, it makes sense to have a local website address!

Registering your .ie domain is fast and easy. You’ll get all the info at weare.ie/register. It’s the obvious choice.

Advertisement

We’re bringing a local community group on air on Beat Drive every day next week to hear what they’re all about. At the end of the week, one of those groups will pocket a GRAND!

Wanna get involved? Apply below!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Dolphin and whale wash up on separate beaches in Wexford

 By Beat News
Waterford News 2

Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Man (20) appears in court charged with false imprisonment of 'petrified' ex-partner

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement