WIN €2,000 on Sho me the Money with Woodford Dolmen Hotel!

WIN €2,000 on Sho me the Money with Woodford Dolmen Hotel!
Claire Rowe
From Tuesday, we’ll be playing Sho me the Money 4 times between 9am and 5pm every weekday, with Woodford Dolmen Hotel – giving you the chance to pocket TWO THOUSAND EURO!

If you're planning your big day, they have a range of packages to choose from - check out their wedding showcase on February 19th from 2-6pm.

More info on woodforddolmenhotel.ie or email [email protected]

Straight after the news at 9am, 11am, 2pm, and 5pm Sho from Beat Breakfast will give you 3 audio clues linking 1 celebrity – you’ll then have 60 seconds to tell us who that celebrity is!

All correct entries within that 60 seconds will go in to the grand draw on Beat Drive on February 17th where Darren will be calling the winner @ 5.30pm – You’ve got to answer his call to win the cash!!!

Stay locked in to Beat all next week & YOU could be nabbing that €2,000 in cash on Sho Me The Money!!!!

