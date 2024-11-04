WIN NYE in NYC with John Kennedy Motors!

How does New Years in New York city sound? – UNREAL!

Well, we’ve teamed up with John Kennedy Motors in Clonmel to send one listener and a mate to the big apple to ring in 2025 in Times Square!

You can test drive Toyota cars at their Power of Choice Event from November 1st to 9th.

They offer a variety of award winning Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and Electric vehicles, such as Rav 4, bZ4X and Land Cruiser as well as Toyota approved used vehicles.

You’ll get all the info on johnkennedymotors.ie.

Flights, 4 nights accommodation, and $500 cash – we’ve got ya covered!!

Getting your name in the game for that amazing trip to NYC couldn’t be easier!

All you gotta do is listen out for the Beat Air boarding call throughout the day. You’ll have 4 chances to enter every day between 7am-7pm for the next 2 weeks!

The catch?

Once you hear the boarding call, you only have 60 seconds to enter. Text “NYC” along with your name and county to 0851029103.

Only entries received in these 60 seconds will be entered into the grand finale on Beat Drive on November 15th, when Darren will be calling the winner of that amazing New York break away live on air!

You can enter as many times as you like!!

T&C's apply.

New York Minute specific T&C's

(General Beat 102-103 competition T&C's apply - please see HERE)

Eligibility

This competition is persons aged 18 years or over.

1.2 Employees of Beat 102-103 and its affiliates, and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

2. Competition Period

2.1 The competition begins at 4th of November and entries will close on Friday 15th of November @ 2.30pm. The winner will be announced on Friday 15th November.

3. How to Enter

3.1 To enter this competition, you must listen to Beat 102-103 during the competition period. 3.2 Entry for this competition will be via a text or whatsapp once the boarding call is sounded on air, listeners have 60 seconds to get their entries in. From here, received within each 60 seconds will qualify for the overall draw on Friday 15th November. The overall winner will be officially announced onair during Beat Drive.

4. The Prize

4.1 There is one prize available to be won.

4.2 The prize consists of: PRIZE INCLUDES

Return flights for two people from Ireland to New York City

Flights depart Dublin airport on 30th December 2024.

Return flights from JFK airport depart on 3rd January 2025, landing in Dublin airport on 4th Janaury 2025.

4 Nights' accommodation in a 4 star hotel in New York City

$500.00 Spending money

5. Travel & Accommodation

5.1 The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

5.2 Any additional expenses, including transport to and from Dublin Airport, meals, spending money, & visas, (if required) are the responsibility of the winner.

5.3 Travel dates are as stated above and can only be amended via Cassidy Travel at an additional cost to the winner.

5.4 Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges as well as one piece of checked baggage per person.

5.5 Travel insurance is not included in this prize.

5.6 Winner must hold a valid passport with at least 6 months validity from the return date of travelling.

5.7 Irish passports holders, need to get pre-approved for a U.S. ESTA. This is the responsibility of the winner.

5.8 Other passport holders, may also apply for an ESTA, if their country of origin appears on the current list of visa waiver countries. This is the responsibility of the winner.

5.9 Other nationalities, that don’t appear on the visa waiver list, would need to apply to the U.S. Embassy for an entry visa. This is the responsibility of the winner.

5.10 You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing one double/twin room with en-suite bathroom.

6 Winner Selection

6.1 The winner will be randomly selected during the competition period.

6.2 The winner will be contacted by phone and announced onair.