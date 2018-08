All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re celebrating the launch of the Clonmel Park Hotel Leisure Centre Membership Sale.

Facilities include gym, swimming pool and a full range of fitness classes.

More at clonmelparkhotel.com

We’ve one month’s full leisure membership to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll update someone to a luxury overnight stay.

All you have to do is identify which celebrity gym goer our Vinny is training today!

Share it:













Don't Miss