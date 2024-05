All next week, Cillian and Sho are teaming up with Tubs and Tiles, Kerlogue Business Park, Wexford – celebrating their sales event.

They’ve loads of offers on tiles and bathrooms, along with a 3D bathroom design service and interior design consultations.

We’ve got a €100 voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will bag a €250 voucher.

Wake up with your mates on Beat Breakfast weekday mornings from 7am to win!