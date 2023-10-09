WIN on Beat Drive with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!

All this week Darren is teaming up with Talbot Hotel Clonmel in Tipperary to celebrate the launch of their Sppoktacular Halloween Mid term break packages.

You can enjoy 2 nights bed and breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children with free kids cineclub, full use of the leisure centre as well as free Halloween treats for the little ones... all for €360 in total!

Check out talbothotelclonmel.ie for all the details.

We've got dinner for 2 up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to an overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 kids!

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Drive weekdays from 3pm to win!!