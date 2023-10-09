Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat Drive with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!

WIN on Beat Drive with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All this week Darren is teaming up with Talbot Hotel Clonmel in Tipperary to celebrate the launch of their Sppoktacular Halloween Mid term break packages.

You can enjoy 2 nights bed and breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children with free kids cineclub, full use of the leisure centre as well as free Halloween treats for the little ones... all for €360 in total!

Check out talbothotelclonmel.ie for all the details.

We've got dinner for 2 up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to an overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 kids!

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Drive weekdays from 3pm to win!!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat Drive with Virgin Media!

 By Claire Rowe
News 2

Family run Dungarvan Brewing Company sold after 13 years of operation

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Win 3

WIN with Lyrath Estate and Oasis Spa on Beat Breakfast!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement