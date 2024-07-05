WIN on Beat the Bomb with Active Tribe!

All next week Niall and Sho are teaming up with Active Tribe Courtown, Co. Wexford for Beat the Bomb!

It's opened all year round, and they have something for everyone, with, 3 swimming pools, Gym, cafe, Outdoor Adenture centre, laser tag, orienteering, picnic area, forest walks, and loads more!

Get all the information and book in on activetribe.ie.

Beat Breakfast have a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will upgrade to a €100 voucher!

Advertisement

Tune in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!