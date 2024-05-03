Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Audi Waterford!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Audi Waterford!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Next week on Beat the Bomb Sho and Cillian are teaming up with Audi Waterford.

Their Audi Heritage Day is happening this Sunday, May 12th from 11am – 4pm.

You can check out the exhibition of vintage and exotic models and experience their interactive display of the 1982 Audi Sport Quattro WRC car, once driven by Rally driver Michéle Mouton!

You’ll get an the info on audiwaterford.ie.

We’ve got a €50 One4All voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner will upgrade to a €150 voucher.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

 

