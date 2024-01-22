Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Barlo Motors!

Claire Rowe
This week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Barlo Motors Clonmel and Kilkenny, celebrating their 80th year in business.

They started off in the farming industry and have now grown to be an automotive giant so whether you’re in the market for a new or quality approved used vehicle, you can check out Barlo Motors Ford and Hyundai in Clonmel and Nissan in Kilkenny.

We’ve got a €50 One4All voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will get another €100 One4All voucher!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast all this week from 7am to win!

