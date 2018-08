This week on Beat The Bomb, we have prizes up for grabs for Boland Motors, New Ross.

They’re celebrating the big savings and trade-in allowances that are available with a brand new 182 Ford.

Boland Motors New Ross are open all day Saturday and you can check out the full range at bolandmotors.ie

We have a €50 fuel voucher to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a €150 voucher.

Share it:













Don't Miss