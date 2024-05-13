Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Bounce Land Inflatable Hire!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Bounce Land Inflatable Hire!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
This week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Bounce Land Inflatable Hire, in Kilkenny.

They’ve a range of inflatables available like, bouncy castles, obstacle courses, water slides, along with slushee, popcorn, and candy floss machines to make your party one to remember!

You’ll get all the info on bouncelandinflatables.ie.

We’ve got popcorn machine hire up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will bag a bouncy castle for a day!

Lock in to niall and Sho on Beat Breakfast every morning from 7am to win!

