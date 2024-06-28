WIN on Beat the bomb with Bounce Land Inflatable Hire!

All next week, Niall and Sho are teaming up with Bounce Land Inflatable Hire!

They offer a large range of inflatables for hire, including bouncy castles, obstacle courses, water slides, inflatable games, wipe outs, large inflatable sports games, combi castles and much more!

They also offer a range of fun foods for hire including slushee machines, popcorn machines, and candy floss machines - offering you everything you need for the perfect birthday party, communion or confirmation celebration, summer party, family get together, BBQ etc.

They cover the South East region and they are fully insured.

Their inflatables can be hired for corporate events, family fun days, festivals, vintage rallies, school sports days, community days, and club events.

For more info, check out bouncelandinflatables.ie.

Niall and Sho have a slushee machine hire up for grabs every day and at the end of the week someone will also get a bouncy castle hire to top off their party!

Lock in to Beat breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!