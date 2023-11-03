Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with CC Creatives!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with CC Creatives!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re celebrating CC Creative’s 2nd birthday!

They’re based at 87 Meagher’s Quay, Waterford and stock a unique range of homewares, gifts and accessories!

They’re launching the festive period by unveiling their magical Christmas window on Friday November 10th and they’ll be joined by the Beat Fleet from 3pm – 6pm.

To find out more about the shop, check out cc-creatives.ie.

We’ve got a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will upgrade to €100 voucher.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to WIN!

