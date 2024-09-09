Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with CLUB 54!

Claire Rowe
This week on Beat the Bomb the Beat Breakfast team are joining forces with CLUB 54 - Carlow's newest performance & events venue!

Offering VIP tables, bottle service for all occasions, and local and global acts, like Chris Ward, Mauro Picotto, SNKY Sessions, Pink Panda and loads more.

You can book via their socials @club54carlow or via email at [email protected].

With midweeks student events and daylight hours activities including, live sports, pool table, and darts.

Niall and Sho have a six day entry wristband for Freshers week and 1 night VIP table with Champagne up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will b upgraded to 4 six day entry wristbands for freshers week.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

