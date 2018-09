Win on Beat the Bomb with Dooley’s Hotel

14 September 2018

All next week on Beat The Bomb, we have prizes up for grabs for Dooley’s Hotel, Waterford.

They’re celebrating the launch of their party season brochure!

We have a lunch voucher for two for the Dry Dock Bar to give away each day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade the person with the highest score to a B&B overnight stay for two.

You can find out more by tapping this link!

