WIN on Beat the Bomb with Drag Queens Ireland!

All this week on Beat the Bomb the Beat Breakfast crew are teaming up with Drag Queens Ireland, celebrating 3 years of Drag Brunch in Waterford!

Join the Drag Queens Ireland crew in Bank Lane Waterford on October 27th for an unforgettable afternoon as they toast to 3 spectacular years!

The brunch will feature their favourite local queens, Charmin Elektrik, Divalicious, Ivanna Fist, and Lady Fifi Fondue with fun, bingo, music and finger food!

Tickets cost €25, use promo code Dreamgirls20 for 20% off on dragqueens.ie.

Niall and Sho have a pair of tickets fr the brunch up for grabs every day and they'll double it for the overall winner at the end of the week.

Lock in weekday mornings from 7am to win!