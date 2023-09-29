Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Gorey's Yellow Belly Comedy Festival!

Claire Rowe
Next week we’re  joining forces with Gorey’s Yellow Belly Comedy Festival, which is returning for October!

It’s 3 weekends, and 5 venues of laughter, featuring Deirdre O’Kane, Neil Delamere, Bernard O’Shea, Emma Doran, Fred Cooke, Fiona Frawley and loads more.

You’ll get all the info on goreyyellowbellycomedyfestival.com.

 

We’ve got a pair of tickets to see Deirdre O’Kane and Stephen Mullan this Saturday October 7th every day this week, and the highest scorer at the end of the week will also bag dinner for 2 in ‘The Rowan’ at Ashdown Park Hotel.

Wake up with your mates on Beat Breakfast weekday mornings from 7am to WIN!

