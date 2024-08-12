Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Graham Shoes

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Graham Shoes
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All this week on Beat the Bomb, Niall and Sho are teaming up with Graham Shoes, Kilkenny and Carlow - they're making back to school easy!

Graham Shoes provide great choice, styles, comfort, and value, and stock all the popular brands like Dubes, AV8, Clarks, Geox, Superfit, and more.

Check out their range on grahamshoes.ie.

They also offer a free fitting service at their Friary Street store in Kilkenny.

Advertisement

We have a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will upgrade to a €100 voucher.

Lock in weekday mornings from 7am to win on Beat Breakfast.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Antrim set to appoint Davy Fitzgerald as new senior hurling manager

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Waterford's John O'Shea confirmed as new Republic of Ireland Assistant Head Coach

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

New Garda car launched with aim of engaging with "boy racers"

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement