Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

This week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel in Tipperary Town.

They’re just launched their exclusive private Christmas nights and are taking bookings for the 9th and 16th of December!

They also have festive lunch, dinner and afternoon tea options.

You can book on ballykisteenhotel.com.

Advertisement

We’ve got Festive Afternoon Tea for 2 up for grabs every day and the overall winner will bag an overnight stay for 2 with a flotation therapy each!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford Council win two awards at 'Excellence in Local Government' Awards

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Domestic violence victims entitled to five days leave

 By Beat News
Beat 3

The Wedding Day Early Bird stand discount!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement