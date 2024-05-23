Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Manchester United Supports Club Carlow!

Claire Rowe
This week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with the Manchester United Supports Club. We’re shouting about their 50th anniversary event on June 8th in Talbot Hotel Carlow with guest speakers Wes Browne and Denis Erwin.

You can get tickets now on Eventbrite.

We’ve got pair of tickets for the event up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will also bag themselves a meet and greet with the guest speakers!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast every weekday morning from 7am to win!

