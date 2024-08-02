Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Maxi Zoo Waterford!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Maxi Zoo Waterford!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All next week the Beat breakfast crew are teaming up with Maxi Zoo in Butlerstown Retail Park Waterford!

They've over 8,000 products to choose from, free parking, and free pet weighing service - they have everything your pet needs!

Plus, you can get 20% off everything in store from 10th - 11th of August.

Niall and Sho have a €150 Maxi Zoo voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will upgrade to a €250 voucher.

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Breakfast all next week to win!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Bank Holiday weather outlook for the South East

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Róisín Murphy pulls out of All Together Now due to illness

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Traffic Management Plan for Wexford Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement