This week on Beat The Bomb we have prizes up for grabs for Mount Wolseley Spa and Golf Resort in Tullow, County Carlow.

Their Woolie Bear Kids Club is now running over Summer with an outdoor playground, zip wire, a teen zone, and more on the grounds.

Across the week, we’ll be giving away:

A Mount Wolseley Signature Afternoon Tea for 2 with sweet and savoury delights.

An Indulgent Luxury Elemis Facial and Back Massage for two in the Wolseley Spa complete with full use of the relaxing Thermal Suite and Indoor Beach.

A four Ball on Mount Wolseley’s Championship Golf Course – home to the European Challenge Tour for three consecutive years.

Dinner for two with a bottle of wine in Mount Wolseley’s exclusive Fredericks Restaurant.