Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with Natural Health Store. They’re in Market Cross Kilkenny, and Main Street, Wexford.

You can pop in and get advice on stress management, nutrition, skincare, relaxation, and vitamins.

You’ll find it all on naturalhealthstore.ie.

We’ve got a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner will upgrade to a €100 voucher.

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!