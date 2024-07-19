Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Nore Valley Pet Farm!

Claire Rowe
All next week we’re celebrating summer 2024 with Nore Valley Pet Farm in Kilkenny on Beat the Bomb!

The kids will love the fun, they can meet all the cute animals, enjoy tractor trailer rides, playground, Go karts and Ireland’s largest indoor Sandpit, all included in the general admission fee.

Serving Hot food daily; Yummy filled rolls, Pizza and more!

So, whatever the weather, the kids will have the best time ever.

Open seven days a week.

You can find out everything you need to know at norevalleypark.com.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekday mornings from 7am to win!

