Next week on Beat the Bomb, we have vouchers for Ramen Wexford to give away, which was recently crowned Best Takeaway in Leinster in Just Eat’s National Takeaway Awards.

We’ll be giving away a €50 Ramen Wexford voucher each day, while the end-of-week winner will walk away with a €100 Ramen Wexford Voucher.

To find out more, head over to their website.

Share it:













Don't Miss