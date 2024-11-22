WIN on Beat the Bomb with Ravenport Resort!

Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with the brand new, Ravenport Resort in Curracloe, Wexford!

Celebrate the magic of the Christmas at Ravenport Resort with festive dining options from delightful afternoon tea, delicious lunch, dinner, luxurious getaway, etc, etc. This Christmas, give the gift of relaxation, indulgence, and unforgettable memories.

The Health Club at Ravenport Resort offers the perfect escape. Unwind in our state-of-the-art facilities, relax with a swim, or invigorate your body with a challenging workout. A membership for the Health Club or getaway to the resort is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

You can check out ravenportresort.ie for all the info!

Advertisement

We’ve got a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will upgrade to a €100 voucher.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!