Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Secret Valley Wildlife Park!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Secret Valley Wildlife Park!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All next week the Beat Breakfast crew are teaming up with Secret Valley Wildlife Park in Clonroche, Co. Wexford, for Beat the Bomb!

Halloween has just got a whole lot bigger and scarier at Secret Valley Wildlife Park…

They have fantastic Halloween events for the whole family to enjoy.

They have a huge Corm Maze… see if you can find your way out of it. There’s a Witches Village, you can pick your own pumpkins, roast marsh mellows, meet some creepy crawlies, tractor trailer rides,  there’s loads of stuff going on.

Advertisement

And they’ll also have their “Halloween Horror Nights”

Brace yourself for some bone-chilling terror (age restrictions apply for the Horror Nights)!

You'll get all the info and tickets on secretvalley.ie.

Niall and Sho have a family pass (2 kids + 2 adults) for Halloween fun up for grabs every day and at the end of the week the overall winner will bag family lunch at the Hungry Tortoise Cafe/Restaurant!

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

26-year-old man charged with murder of Mary Ward

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Irish troops safe after Israel fire on UN Peacekeeping outposts

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Coroner recommends recording of all adverse reactions to Covid vaccines at inquest into Waterford man’s death

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement