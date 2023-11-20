Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Win

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All this week on Beat The Bomb, we have prizes up for grabs with the 4-star Talbot Hotel Clonmel Co. Tipperary who are hosting a wedding viewing day on Saturday November 25th from 11am to 4pm.

View the splendour of their beautiful, refurbished ballroom, their new bridal suite and all the hotels’ facilities as it would be set for your special day. For anyone imagining a winter now is the time to view the hotel see for yourself the magic of the Talbot Hotel Clonmel.

To celebrate this winter wedding viewing day on Saturday, they are giving you the chance to win a festive afternoon tea for 2 in the newly renovated Wheat Bar & Bistro and at the end of the week you could be upgraded to an overnight stay in one of their beautiful new bedrooms , along with a delightful afternoon tea for 2, with a scrumptious breakfast the next morning.

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to WIN!

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish-Palestinian father reunited with his children in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Varadkar says Ireland needs to 'slow the flow' of Ukrainian refugees

 By Beat News
News 3

Rate of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland 10 times the EU average

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Win
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement