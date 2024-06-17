Play Button
WIN on Beat the Bomb with Talbot Hotel Clonmel!

Claire Rowe
All this week Niall and Sho are teaming up with the 4 star Talbot Hotel Clonmel, celebrating their Summer family breaks away!

Starting from only €179 for 2 adults and 2 kids, you can enjoy overnight bed and breakfast with cine club, ice-cream, and full use of the leisure centre.

Niall and Sho have a €50 food voucher for The Talbot Hotel Clonmel's newly designed outdoor dining area "The Pavilion" and at the end of the week, the overall winner will bag an overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 kids!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!

