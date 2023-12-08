WIN on Beat the Bomb with The Bailey Bar & Eatery!

All next week Niall and Sho are teaming up with The Bailey Bar & Eatery in Enniscorthy!

You can treat your loved ones to a memorable dining experience at The Bailey bar & Eatery this Christmas!

They have daily lunch specials & a la carte evening menu served till late!

A gift voucher is the perfect Christmas present for your loved ones!

Advertisement

Beat breakfast have a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner will upgrade to a €100 voucher!

Lock in weekday mornings from 7 to WIN!