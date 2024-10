Next week on Beat the Bomb we’re teaming up with The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, close to Tullow in County Carlow!

They have loads of fun happening this Halloween with chocolate making activities, tasty treats, and a free play area!

You’ll get all the info on chocolategarden.ie

We’ve got a family mould making experience up for grabs every day and the overall winner this week will also bag a huge chocolate filled hamper!!

Advertisement

Lock in to Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to win!